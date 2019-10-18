Vancouver police investigating city's 8th homicide of 2019
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 2:17PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 3:17PM PDT
VANCOUVER - Vancouver police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment in the city's Strathcona neighbourhood Wednesday.
Police say the body of Maggie Nelson, 60, was found by a maintenance worker in her building, located near the intersection of Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.
The death appeared suspicious, police said. On Friday, they declared the death a homicide.
No arrests have been made, but police say they do not believe there is a risk to the general public.
Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
