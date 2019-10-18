VANCOUVER - Vancouver police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment in the city's Strathcona neighbourhood Wednesday.

Police say the body of Maggie Nelson, 60, was found by a maintenance worker in her building, located near the intersection of Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

The death appeared suspicious, police said. On Friday, they declared the death a homicide.

No arrests have been made, but police say they do not believe there is a risk to the general public.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available