

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Vancouver police are investigating after a break-in and a fire at Emily Carr University's Mount Pleasant campus Saturday morning.

On Sunday, police confirmed they believe the fire was intentionally set.

In a statement, the university said it would remain closed Sunday so restoration crews can clean up the damage.

The school is working with Vancouver police to assist their investigation into the fire, which caused limited damage and did not result in any injuries.

The research and industry office, and painting and drawing studios on level four saw the most damage.

The university says there is also some water damage in other areas of the building.

The school says it will provide an update no later than 6 a.m. tomorrow.

With files from the Canadian Press