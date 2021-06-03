VANCOUVER -- The mayor of Vancouver is introducing a motion to rename Trutch Street over the namesake's history of oppressing and displacing Indigenous people in B.C.

Kennedy Stewart said he's spoken to leadership from the Musqueam Indian Band and fully supports the push to rename the street, which runs across the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood.

"Joseph Trutch actively worked to marginalize Indigenous people and seize their lands," Stewart said in a statement. "There have been calls to do this for at least a decade and it's long past time to act."

The mayor said he'll be bringing forward his motion at the next city council meeting.

Joseph Trutch served as the province's first lieutenant governor and as chief commissioner of lands and works, a role he used to dramatically reduce the size of Indigenous reserves.

His racist views of B.C.'s Indigenous population are well-documented. He's been quoted as describing most Indigenous people in the province as "utter savages living along the coast" in a letter to then-prime minister John A. MacDonald in 1872.

Petitions and campaigns have been launched in recent years to remove Trutch's name from streets in both Vancouver and Victoria over his troubling history, but none have been successful.

In 2017, the University of Victoria agreed to rename Trutch residence following a similar petition started by a student.