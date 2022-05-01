Vancouver marathon start delayed by 'police incident' Sunday morning

A police incident delayed the start of competition at the BMO Vancouver Marathon by about an hour on Sunday.

The Vancouver Police Department tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that the start of the event had been delayed by a police incident near the route.

About an hour later, police said the incident had been "safely resolved."

In an emailed statement to CTV News Sunday morning, VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said he could not provide any additional details beyond what was shared on Twitter.

According to the race schedule, the full marathon was not scheduled to begin until 8:30 a.m. The half marathon was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., and was the first event affected by the police incident.

Marathon organizers said the full marathon was tentatively expected to start at 9 a.m.

