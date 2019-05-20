

CTV News Vancouver





A Vancouver resident is off to represent Canada in the world championships of yo-yo.

Harrison Lee took home the title of Canadian champion this weekend after winning the Canadian National Return Top Championship.

Lee won his first title back in 2013, only two years after he first picked up a yo-yo.

"I came out with something I really wanted to perform with," he told CTV News Vancouver. "I choreographed to the music, slightly different than yo-yo norm I guess, and had a lot of fun on the stage."

Competitors are judged on a freestyle trick routine, accompanied by music, with a panel of judges scoring their work.

Lee will go on to represent Canada at the World YoYo Contest held in Cleveland.