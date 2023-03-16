Vancouver makes TIME Magazine's list of 50 greatest places to visit

Vancouver has made TIME Magazine's list of the world's greatest places to visit in 2023.

The magazine's annual rankings feature 50 destinations—ranging from urban centres in Europe, Asia and South America; secluded Caribbean beaches; and sites in Australia, India, and Rwanda where travellers can encounter kangaroos, tigers, and gorillas.

According to the magazine, the list is chosen from nominations submitted by an "international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences."

The entry for Vancouver points out that the city and its surrounding areas have a reputation for drawing in nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. But this year, the magazine says B.C.'s most populous city was chosen for what its "indoor attractions" have to offer.

Particular attention is paid to the city's restaurants, with the magazine referencing its "eclectic cuisine" and the eateries recently awarded the city's first-ever Michelin stars.

The magazine also highlights Indigenous-owned businesses, with visitors being encouraged to enjoy a meal at Salmon n' Bannock, or get a guided tour of Stanley Park from Talaysay Tours.

A visit to the Chinese History Museum is one of the recommendations for can’t-miss activities, as is a stroll through the city to see the installations created during the annual mural festival.

Destination Vancouver welcomed the news Thursday, noting the ongoing efforts of the tourism industry to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

"Having Vancouver included on this list validates all the work our industry has done over the past three years to rebuild a resilient and sustainable visitor economy,” said Royce Chwin, president & CEO, in a statement.

Destination Vancouver has previously estimated that the tourism industry was worth more than $20 billion dollars in 2019—employing 145,000 people—and that those numbers dropped by about 70 per cent during the pandemic.

The only other Canadian destination on the list was Churchill, Man., featured as somewhere where visitors can see the northern lights, polar bears, and belugas. Other entries in North Amercia included Washington, D.C., Oregon's Willamette Valley, and Bozeman, Mont.