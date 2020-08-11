VANCOUVER -- A popular lake in East Vancouver is closed because of high E. coli content, the local health authority is warning.

Vancouver Coastal Health posted the notice to its website Monday, saying Trout Lake is closed to swimming.

A sample collected at the lake suggested there was 1,700 parts of E. coli in 100 millilitres of water, which is more than four times the safe limit.

High levels of E. coli in the water increase swimmers' risk of gastrointestinal illness as well as skin and eye infections. Seniors, infants, children and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible.

Over the weekend, the health authority also closed Sunset Beach in Vancouver's West End because of a contamination.

More information about water quality monitoring in Metro Vancouver can be found on the VCH website.