VANCOUVER -- A popular Metro Vancouver beach is under an advisory due to E. coli levels in the water.

Fraser Health said in an advisory that part of Port Moody's White Pine Beach is considered not suitable for swimming following a recent sample.

So far, the advisory only applies to the north beach. There was no advisory Monday morning for the White Pine Beach South.

The other swimming areas on Sasamat Lake – the outdoor centre on the west side of the lake and the float walk at the south end – are also open for swimming.

The health authority says samples are taken weekly during the spring and summer, and warning signs are recommended when tests deem the water "unsatisfactory."

Earlier this year, parking was reduced by the beach because it was so popular it was hard to allow for physical distancing.

Over the weekend, the beach was the subject of concern. With only 50 per cent of parking available, the lot was already full by 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Metro Vancouver Commissioner Jerry Dobrovolny cited other issues as well, including drinking and fights.