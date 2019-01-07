

CTV Vancouver





With the temperature expected to dip below 0 C overnight, the City of Vancouver has issued an extreme weather alert.

Environment Canada predicts the temperature to drop to -2 in the early morning hours Tuesday, but with the wind chill, it will feel closer to -6.

The mercury is expected to rise during the day Tuesday, but wet flurries are possible between 8 and 10 a.m. The forecast is about two degrees cooler than the average low for this time of year.

Because of the forecast, the city has issued an extreme weather alert and will be making additional shelter space available. Warming centres will also be open.

Extreme weather alerts are issued for a variety of reasons including cooler temperatures or poor conditions, when vulnerable people could be at risk.