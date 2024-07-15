Vancouver Island University sues Gaza protesters as deadline to leave expires
Vancouver Island University says it has "regrettably" launched legal action against pro-Palestinian protesters, who it says ignored a trespass notice and a deadline to leave their encampment at the campus in Nanaimo, B.C.
The university says in a statement that it has retained external counsel and filed a notice of civil claim in the B.C. Supreme Court, seeking an injunction against the camp and damages from the protesters.
The move comes after the university last Thursday issued a trespass notice, saying legal action would be launched if the camp that has been in place since May 1 was not dismantled by 8 a.m. Monday.
The university says the encampment's "continued presence" left them disappointed and forced them to take action to ensure the safety and well-being of the campus community.
The protesters say in a post on social media platform Instagram that they remain "steadfast" and that by issuing the deadline the university chose to put students at risk, "to villainize them and punish them for using their right to protest."
They say the university is "supposed to encourage critical thoughts" but is instead threatening students.
The protesters urged supporters to phone various university numbers, including those for the president's office, to complain about "the lack of care and respect" that they say an injunction or police action would show.
The trespass notice was issued last week after an Ontario court granted an injunction against a similar camp at the University of Toronto, leading to protesters leaving, which Vancouver Island University noted.
The university said Monday that the protesters had been escalating their actions, and had engaged in vandalism, disrupted an exam and occupied various buildings.
"This decision (to take legal action) was not made lightly, but it has become necessary to ensure the university can operate effectively and that our campus remains a safe and welcoming place for all," it said on its website.
"We understand that this situation has been challenging and deeply emotional for many. We remain committed to supporting our students and employees through this difficult time and continue to encourage constructive and respectful dialogue on all issues affecting our community."
The university asked people not to call security numbers that it said were reserved for emergencies.
The camp is among a number of such protest sites at universities in Canada and the United States.
A camp at the University of B.C. in Vancouver was vacated by protesters voluntarily on July 7.
The protesters against the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have been demanding that universities cut financial and academic ties with Israeli firms and institutions, among other things.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.
