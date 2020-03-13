VANCOUVER -- Vancouver International Airport is seeing the effects of the B.C. government’s travel advisory.

Health Minister Adrian Dix advised British Columbians to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

That advisory includes travel to the United States.

The international departure section of YVR was unusually quiet Thursday evening.

Dozens of check-out counters, normally bustling with people sat empty.

The large screen showing international departures was half blank, listing only 14 flights.

"Life goes on. You can't put your life on hold because of some pandemic that happens regularly in the world,” said Melanie Hall, from Vancouver.

Hall and her partner were bound for New York and seemed unfazed by the province’s warnings.

"We're not going to let this bug stop us. We're going to go have some fun,” said her partner Kit Okane.

However, travel experts say the situation is very fluid and could change at a moment’s notice.

Countries around the world are changing their policies day by day and an all-out ban could leave some travellers stranded.

"Some people will continue with their travels, but there's a lot of questions about when they try to re-enter Canada,” said Allison Wallace, of Flight Centre.

B.C. provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry is also urging anyone who returns to Canada to self-quarantine for two weeks.

"I think it's the safe thing to do, but sometimes I think it may be blown out of proportion,” said a man arriving at YVR from San Diego.

Others say they have no plans to heed that advice.

"I feel healthy. I don't have the flu. I don't show any symptoms. I've been washing my hands like a fiend for the last two weeks, so I think I'm good to go,” said Sue McRae, as she returned home from Los Angeles.

Wallace said it’s important that travellers keep themselves well-informed of the latest developments.

"Listen to the guidelines, make an informed decision based on what the health advisory is telling us, based on what your supplier options are and just make the right decision for you. It's a very personal decision.”

She says it’s also important to read the fine print of your travel insurance policy to ensure you’re protected should something happen.

The World Health Organization designated COIVD-19 as a pandemic earlier this week, but provincial and federal health officials maintain the overall risk to Canadians is low.

YVR has stepped up screening and sanitization measures at the airport since the outbreak began.