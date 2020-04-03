VANCOUVER -- Noticed the giant hearts created by lit windows in downtown Vancouver hotels?

For the last several days, various hotels in Vancouver are lighting up certain rooms to create heart shapes in the windows.

The displays are part of a growing movement to show support for front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents of the city are breaking out into applause and cheers every night at 7 p.m. – a time when some health-care workers switch shifts.

And the Nine O'Clock Gun in Stanley Park is now being fired two hours earlier in recognition of those risking exposure to help.

First responders are driving by or parking outside of hospitals and turning on lights and sirens at 7 as well, in a show of appreciation for the efforts.