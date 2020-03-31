VANCOUVER -- Front line health-care workers have taken to social media to say thank you for the support being shown by people across Metro Vancouver.

Staff members at Vancouver General Hospital's emergency department posted a message to Vancouver Coastal Health's Instagram account on Friday to express how much the nightly applause has meant to them.

"We hear your cheers every night at 7 p.m. and we thank you. You keep us motivated and inspired. Thanks for staying home," the post read.

They also shared a short video and photos of doctors and nurses inside the hospital holding a sign with the same message.

Vancouver Coastal Health has asked people to share their nightly cheering videos and art with the hashtag #7pmcheer.

"We love to share these with our hard working colleagues who continue to support the many communities we live in," the post said.