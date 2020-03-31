Health-care workers say thank you for nightly applause
VANCOUVER -- Front line health-care workers have taken to social media to say thank you for the support being shown by people across Metro Vancouver.
Staff members at Vancouver General Hospital's emergency department posted a message to Vancouver Coastal Health's Instagram account on Friday to express how much the nightly applause has meant to them.
"We hear your cheers every night at 7 p.m. and we thank you. You keep us motivated and inspired. Thanks for staying home," the post read.
They also shared a short video and photos of doctors and nurses inside the hospital holding a sign with the same message.
- Related: Did you hear sirens at 7 last night? This is why
- Watch Vancouverites applaud health-care workers in a moving display from their balconies
- Hear the 9 O'Clock Gun and ships' horns in this tribute to Vancouver health-care workers
Vancouver Coastal Health has asked people to share their nightly cheering videos and art with the hashtag #7pmcheer.
"We love to share these with our hard working colleagues who continue to support the many communities we live in," the post said.