VANCOUVER - The City of Vancouver is taking aim at congestion by inviting data-savvy residents to a solution-finding hackathon.

The second annual event, called Decode Congestion, has teams come up with technology-informed ways to improve the flow of people and goods through the city.

"Last year's hackathon was an incredibly rewarding experience,” Lon LaClaire, director of transportation, said in a release. "This year's event will be equally challenging."

Last year's event was called VANquish Collisions Hackathon, and 120 people participated along with 33 judges and mentors. One of the winning teams signed a contract with the city to develop an app for safe walking routes to school.

This year, LaClaire said, teams will look at how to increase the number of trips made by walking or cycling, how to improve the city's street network and how to reduce transportation-related deaths.

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m., participants will have the whole weekend to work in teams coding collaboratively to solve a problem. Cash prizes of $5,000, $2,000 and $500 will be awarded to the three winning teams.

People with experience in data science, web app development, interface, graphic design and data stories are encouraged to register online.