It can be hard work to set up a casino in this province – overcoming concerned city councils, neighbourhood opposition and the stigma of accepting cash that could be coming from organized crime.

So why not try a virtual one?

That appears to be one path the BC Lottery Corporation is considering as it declares its intention to enter into an agreement with a Vancouver company “with respect to the development of Virtual Reality for the purposes of gaming.”

The $250,000 deal, with Vancouver and Shanghai-based company Archiact Interactive, would see the company develop a virtual reality game where players attempt to solve challenges in order to escape a room, B.C.L.C. said in a statement.

But the use of virtual reality in gambling has already taken off in other jurisdictions, with some observers predicting as rapid growth that area as computer-based gambling in B.C.

BCLC’s annual report shows lottery revenue decreased by $23 million between 2016 and 2017 – while eGaming revenue was up $22 million in the same time period to $150 million a year. That’s more than double what it was four years ago.

A BCLC “hackathon” last year had the company explore virtual reality applications and computer games where players can bet real money.

But just because a game goes virtual doesn’t remove its real risks, warns a Quebec-based psychologist that uses virtual reality to treat patients.

Dr. Stephane Bouchard, a Canada Research Chair in clinical cyberpsychology, published a paper that shows gambling addicts experience the same rush and cravings in a virtual environment as they would experience on a real casino floor.

“It’s amazing how real virtual reality is to a gambling addict,” he said.

That’s an advantage in treatment, as clinicians can use his virtual casinos to put gambling addicts into a casino-like environment to help them manage their cravings without worrying they will compulsively gamble. Dr. Bouchard will present those findings at the upcoming New Horizons gambling conference in Vancouver.

But it’s also a danger, because while in real casinos there are Gamesense advisors and other people who can detect a person in distress, there is no one helping a lone gambler accessing the virtual casino from home.

“In a virtual casino you can’t be on those lists. No one is there to see you are not well. You can drink and get drunk and get on drugs and still play in your home,” he said.

“Definitely there is a need to provide a frame and better support for what is going on in these situations,” he said.

Archiact didn’t answer questions from CTV News.

BCLC didn’t answer questions about how it could protect compulsive gamblers in this environment, but did send a statement saying that it could be some time before the virtual gaming becomes a reality.

“Further development, testing and approvals from our regulator, the Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch, are required. Additionally, the Gaming Control Act stipulates that the minister responsible must provide written approval for new games or lottery schemes before they go into operation,” said spokesperson Lara Gerrits.