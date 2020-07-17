VANCOUVER -- A major fire destroyed a Surrey home Thursday, displacing nine people.

The fire tore through a home near 76th Avenue and 184th Street.

While crews worked to extinguish the blaze, most of the structure was destroyed by 6 p.m.

There were 12 trucks and 20 crew members on scene.

Even though one person suffered from smoke inhalation, everyone else was safe.

It's not known what caused the blaze, but CTV News has reached out to Surrey Fire Service for more information.