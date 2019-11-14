

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – One of Vancouver's most well-known gelato shops is celebrating its recent world record title with the release of a decadent new flavour.

On Thursday, La Casa Gelato received the Guinness World Record for having the most flavours onsite and celebrated its title by unveiling a new flavour: Dom Perignon and 24-karat gold sorbetto.

The shop plans to top its servings with chocolate fans and strawberries, and they described the new flavour as its "most spectacular" one yet, with visible gold flakes mixed into the sorbetto.

The family-run shop has been in business since 1982 but originally opened as part of a sports bar on Commercial Drive serving just 12 different flavours of gelato and sorbetto. The shop has made 588 flavours to date, and it currently has 238 options at its pink brick shop on Venables Street near Glen Drive in Vancouver.

The shop boasts a wide variety of flavours and is constantly churning out new ones, such as the Caesar sorbetto, which was unveiled on Canada Day, or the blue cheese, gorgonzola, pear and walnut gelato.

The family said all proceeds from the sales of their new flavour will be donated to BC Children's Hospital.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk