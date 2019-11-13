VANCOUVER – With flavours like wasabi, roasted garlic and durian, one Vancouver gelateria has never been shy about experimenting and now, the shop is being recognized with a world record.

On Thursday, La Casa Gelato will receive the Guinness World Record for having the most flavours on site.

When the family-run business first opened in 1982, it was part of a small Italian sports bar on Commercial Drive serving up a mere 12 flavours of gelato and sorbetto.

The business then moved to its pink-painted shop on Venables Street where they expanded to 40 flavours. Today, the gelateria offers 238 options on location and the team has crafted 588 unique flavours to date.

To celebrate its official world record, La Casa Gelato is releasing a new, secret flavour, which the shop claims is its "most spectacular" one yet. Proceeds raised from that flavour's sales will be donated to the BC Children's Hospital for pediatric cancer research.

"The services the hospital gives to both children in need of medical care, and the support they offer to the families, truly is amazing," says a statement on La Casa Gelato's website. "There is always need for help from the community to continue to offer crucial medical care to sick kids."

Festivities are planned at the shop on Thursday, starting at 1 p.m.