Vancouver gas prices set record for 2nd time in as many days
For the second day in a row, gasoline has hit a new record high price in Metro Vancouver.
Some stations in the region were advertising a litre of regular gas for $2.339, a six-cent increase from Saturday's record price of $2.279.
In an interview with CTV News on Saturday, gas price analyst Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicted the rise. His website, Gas Wizard, forecasts prices remaining at their current levels through Tuesday.
“It’s very much a sign of where I think we're going to be at least for the foreseeable future, as we head into the summer driving season, which, for all intents and purposes, hasn't really begun until next week and the week after in the United States," McTeague said Saturday.
The record high prices seen in Vancouver and across the country have largely been blamed on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though other factors – including inflation, refinery capacity, and a recent increase in carbon taxes – have also contributed to the phenomenon.
The B.C. government has sought to offer drivers a bit of a break from the high prices in the form of a $110 rebate for most ICBC customers. Some residents will see their rebate arrive by direct deposit this month, others will receive a cheque in June.
Premier John Horgan has said his government is looking at other options for providing relief, but he had none to offer last week, advising people to "think before (they) hop in the car."
"Do you need to make that trip?" Horgan said. "Is there a way you can do it with a neighbour or someone who’s going by?"
The Official Opposition BC Liberals have condemned the premier's approach, arguing that more can and must be done to provide relief to drivers.
They propose temporarily freezing the provincial gas taxes; providing a one-time rebate through the Climate Action Tax Credit, which would be issued July 5; and suspend a 25-cent so-called "hidden import" tax on gas brought to B.C. from Alberta.
“We could see some substantial changes to prices almost overnight if the government had any will to actually bring forward any type of short-term inflationary measures,” said Peter Milobar, the Liberals' critic for finance.
“People are really struggling right now. They need help. They don't need more empty words from the premier.”
Horgan rejected the calls to temporarily suspend gas taxes, as the Alberta government did weeks ago.
“Removing taxes that are put in place to build infrastructure for transportation – whether it be transit, roads or bridges – is short-sighted,” the premier said.
Short-sighted or not, the calls for gas tax relief are unlikely to end any time soon. McTeague told CTV News on Saturday that he expects gas to reach $2.50 a litre in Metro Vancouver over the summer.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung
