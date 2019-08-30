As a commission prepared to reveal the results of a weeks-long inquiry into why gas prices are so high in B.C., prices at the province's pumps started to rise.

Friday morning, gas price analyst Dan McTeague told CTV News prices went up another three cents per litre, after rising two cents the day before.

And they're expected to keep climbing. He estimates drivers will pay an additional two cents on top of Friday's price if they wait to fill up until Saturday.

"Will have to see what Sunday brings, but tomorrow the high price will be 154.9 cts/l in Vancouver," he wrote in a tweet.

GasBuddy, another gas price predictor and McTeague's former employer, suggested the average price in Metro Vancouver was close to $1.42 per litre by Friday afternoon.

The cheapest gas reported in the City of Vancouver was at a Super Save on Clark Drive and East 12th Avenue, at 134.9 cents per litre, but other stations in the city were charging as much as 149.9, according to the site.

Prices were higher elsewhere, including in West Vancouver and Port Moody, where stations were reportedly charging 152.9.

Farther out, the price at the pumps in Langley ranged from 132.9 to 146.9.

In Victoria, GasBuddy reported stations were charging 141.9 downtown.

Prices often increase ahead of long weekends in B.C., and a recent poll suggested the spikes affect travel plans.

The survey conducted in June found more than half of families said high prices were a factor as they figured out what to do for the Canada Day weekend.

The prices in B.C., especially in the southern portion of the province, are so high the premier tasked a utilities commission with looking into why.

On Friday, the commission released the results of its public inquiry, which found an "unexplained difference" in price of 13 cents per litre when compared to other regions.

There was also an unexplained difference in northern B.C. of six cents.

The panel said the difference couldn't be explained by economic factors, and that prices are higher than would be expected under more competitive conditions.

However, there was no disconnect found in diesel prices between B.C. and the rest of Canada, the inquiry report said.