Vancouver driver gets 2 speeding tickets in 13 minutes
Vancouver police issued back-to-back speeding tickets to a single driver Saturday morning, all within a span of less than 15 minutes. (@baldguy1363/Twitter)
VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police issued back-to-back speeding tickets to a single driver Saturday morning, all within a span of less than 15 minutes.
The first ticket was issued at 7:02 a.m. in the 4500 block of Knight Street near 29th Avenue. The second ticket came 13 minutes later, at 7:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Kingsway, near St. Catharine's Street.
A Vancouver police officer posted the two tickets side-by-side on Twitter Sunday morning, with information that could identify the driver blacked out.
"Just because you received a speeding ticket at one location doesn't mean you can't get a second one 13 minutes later at another location," the officer wrote.
Both tickets are for violating section 146(1) of the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, which prohibits travelling faster than 50 km/h in a municipality.
The fines of $196 for each ticket correspond to the rate by which the driver was exceeding the speed limit. That's the penalty for travelling more than 20 km/h over the limit, but less than 40 km/h over.
The tickets indicate the driver was behind the wheel of a black, two-door Honda with a B.C. licence plate, and a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department confirmed the tickets' authenticity.