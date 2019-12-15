VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police issued back-to-back speeding tickets to a single driver Saturday morning, all within a span of less than 15 minutes.

The first ticket was issued at 7:02 a.m. in the 4500 block of Knight Street near 29th Avenue. The second ticket came 13 minutes later, at 7:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Kingsway, near St. Catharine's Street.

A Vancouver police officer posted the two tickets side-by-side on Twitter Sunday morning, with information that could identify the driver blacked out.

"Just because you received a speeding ticket at one location doesn't mean you can't get a second one 13 minutes later at another location," the officer wrote.

Ladies and Gentlemen, just because you received a speeding ticket at 1 location, doesn’t mean you can’t get a 2nd one 13 mins later at another location! $396.00 and 6 points!



Please slow down and arrive safely! @ChiefPalmer @DeputyChow @Eandersen1507 @VPDTrafficUnit pic.twitter.com/KtxUxFkp6j — Mark Christensen (@baldguy1363) December 15, 2019

Both tickets are for violating section 146(1) of the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, which prohibits travelling faster than 50 km/h in a municipality.

The fines of $196 for each ticket correspond to the rate by which the driver was exceeding the speed limit. That's the penalty for travelling more than 20 km/h over the limit, but less than 40 km/h over.

The tickets indicate the driver was behind the wheel of a black, two-door Honda with a B.C. licence plate, and a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department confirmed the tickets' authenticity.