

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Police are reminding drivers to slow down after a BMW sporting an 'N' magnet was clocked going nearly three times over the speed limit in Vancouver.

An inspector with the Vancouver Police Department said in a tweet the driver was going 142 km/h in a 50 km/h zone next to a park and elementary school.

The officer posted a photo of a radar gun showing the speed of the vehicle as well a picture of the BMW attached to a tow truck but did not specify exactly where and when the pictures were taken.

"The officers likely prevented the need to investigate a deadly crash caused by his foolish speed," he wrote.

The officer also stated the BMW was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit.

It's unclear whether the driver was also dinged with an excessive speeding ticket. Under B.C. law, people caught speeding more than 60 km/h over the posted limit are fined a whopping $483 and given three driver penalty points.