VANCOUVER -- The day after another city approved a motion to allow drinking in some parks, Vancouver's council voted down a different suggestion that would have allowed for public alcohol consumption.

A bylaw was passed in North Vancouver Monday night that permits alcohol in certain public places including city parks.

But in Vancouver, a pitch for drinking in public spaces including plazas was shut down Tuesday evening.

The motion from Coun. Pete Fry suggested the city designate public space for responsible consumption.

Also on the agenda was a motion calling to allow drinking at parks and beaches.

The conversation went on for about two hours, but part of the issue was that that decision is actually up to Vancouver's park board, not council itself.

"I wonder why we even have this on the agenda when we have no authority over it," Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said.

"I don't think it's a responsible use of taxpayer-funded time."

The park board voted to study the feasibility of a pilot program back in December 2018, but Coun. Christine Boyle said it had been delayed, and called for Vancouver to work with the board and the province to start the pilot project as soon as possible.

Her motion was approved by council, and city staff will be directed to work with the provincial government to clarify the processes and jurisdictional concerns.

Staff will the report back to council with a plan to legalize alcohol consumption in parks "as quickly as possible," the motion directs.