VANCOUVER -- A big change is coming to several parks in the City of North Vancouver this summer, after a pilot program allowing people to drink alcohol in several public parks was approved by council.

This move makes North Vancouver one of the first cities in B.C. to allow this type of public alcohol consumption — but there are restrictions on where and when people will be able to crack a beer or pour a glass of wine outside.

The bylaw indicates drinking will only be allowed in designated areas that are clearly marked with signage. The RCMP was consulted on the changes.

Liquor consumption in the chosen parks will be allowed between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week.

The parks chosen for the project include a portion of Waterfront Park, Victoria Park West, part of Mahon Park, Civic Plaza near city hall, Grand Boulevard, part of Ray Perrault Park, Kings Mill Walk Park, part of Shipbuilders Square and Cates Deck.

City staff looked at several city criteria when picking the parks, including proximity to washrooms, access to food and beverage businesses, proximity to multi-family housing, areas popular for picnicking and areas "busy with people which promotes pro-social behaviour."

Hours at some public washrooms may be extended during the pilot.

Council also approved a new street action plan that will see some lanes closed to allow for things like expanded patios and parklets in hopes of helping businesses.

The alcohol motion was partially promoted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the city looking at ways to help residents that may be feeling social isolation or loneliness.

"Utilizing public places is central part of moving forward and getting people out of their residence, which will in turn support local businesses," the staff report says.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan tweeted several times about the motion Monday night.

"This summer city parks will be an extension of everyone's own backyard," she wrote.

North Vancouver resident Judy Fisher believes it's a good idea.

"It sounds very civilized. I think people are sometimes doing this in some of the parks anyway. Why not have the opportunity for people to socialize with a glass of wine or a beer over a dinner picnic in the park," she told CTV News.

Resident Kyler Storm agrees.

"It's very forward thinking of them," he said of the decision, which he watched over a live stream from his home Monday night.

"I'm thinking along the same lines council was, which is people might not necessarily grab their liquor and go to these places — but if they’re in the neighbourhood and taking take-out and they're offered the drink they would have had in the restaurant, I think more of them will now accept that drink, which will help the restaurants a lot financially."

There is no set start date yet, but signage, which will cost the city about $7,500, is expected to go up in the next few weeks.

The changes are part of a pilot program, and will end on Oct. 15. The results will then be reviewed by council.