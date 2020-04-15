VANCOUVER -- With alcohol sales up and the province interested in promoting physical distancing when possible, B.C. liquor stores can now open earlier and close late.

The provincial government announced Wednesday it would allow store owners the option to temporarily extend their hours, if they so choose.

All liquor retailers are now allowed to open as early as 7 a.m. every day, and stay open until 11 p.m.

The intention is to provide greater opportunities for physical distancing, especially for seniors and people who are immune-compromised.

The province said extending the hours would allow those at higher risk of catching COVID-19 to buy liquor during the early shopping hours already in place at many B.C. grocery stores.

It will also mean there may be fewer shoppers in stores at any given time, as they have a wider timeframe to run their errands.

The measure is temporary, and applies to all licenced retail stores, including wine stores and liquor manufacturers with on-site stores.

B.C. already loosened its rules surrounding the delivery of alcohol, and says delivery services are authorized to buy alcohol on behalf of a customer from a liquor store.

The policies are in effect immediately, and will stay in effect until at least July 15.