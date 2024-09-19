VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver Canucks star goalie Thatcher Demko working through rare muscle injury

    Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko signs autographs for fans after practicing with coaches during the opening day of the NHL hockey team's training camp, in Penticton, B.C., on Thursday, September 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko signs autographs for fans after practicing with coaches during the opening day of the NHL hockey team's training camp, in Penticton, B.C., on Thursday, September 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko says he's been working his way back from a rare lower-body muscle injury since being sidelined in last season's playoffs.

    The 28-year-old all star says the rehabilitation process has been frustrating, but he has made good progress in recent weeks and is confident he'll be able to return to playing.

    He says he and his medical team have spent the last few months talking to specialists around the world, and have not found a single other hockey player who has dealt with the same injury.

    Demko missed several weeks of the last season with a knee ailment and played just one game in Vancouver's playoff run last spring before going down with the current injury.

    He was not on the ice with his teammates as the Canucks started training camp in Penticton, B.C., on Thursday, but skated on his own before the sessions began.

    Demko posted a 35-14-2 record with a .918 percentage, a 2.45 goals-against average and five shutouts for Vancouver last season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024. 

