CTV News has learned Hootsuite, the Vancouver-based social media management company, has laid off more than 100 employees.

In a statement, the company would not specify exactly how many people were let go but did say "Today Hootsuite communicated organizational changes in order to drive greater alignment with our growing company's strategic priorities that best serve our customers."

Long-rumoured to be for sale or preparing for an initial public offer, Hootsuite wouldn't go into detail and refused an on-camera interview request.

It's not clear which departments or offices were impacted by the layoffs.

"We remain committed to helping employees affected by today's announcement through these times of transition," said the company. "Our goal is to ensure they are treated with dignity and respect."

Hootsuite has been a darling of Vancouver's tech scene for years, with a swank headquarters known as "HQ2" that opened in 2014 in the heart of the city's startup nexus in Mount Pleasant.

The company manages multiple social media platforms and became one of the first services to allow pre-scheduled social media posts.

Hootsuite claims to be the "the most widely used social media management platform, trusted by more than 16 million people."

The tech startup has been called one of Canada's few tech "unicorns," companies valued at $1 billion or more.

This is a developing news story and will be updated throughout the day.