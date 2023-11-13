Vancouver author up for $100K Giller Prize being awarded Monday

A Vancouver author will find out today if he's the winner of the prestigious Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Kevin Chong's novel “The Double Life of Benson Yu” is on the shortlist of five novels up for the $100,000 prize awarded to what's picked as the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English.

The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. Pacific during a televised gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.

Chong is the author of several books of fiction and nonfiction and is an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia.