VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver artist’s COVID-19 mural is getting a second life as art on a pop bottle.

Jocelyn Wong’s mural, featuring white flowers on a bright yellow background with the words “All together now,” was displayed for just a few days on the Anthopologie storefront on Granville Street before the store reopened.

But she’s learned her design will be featured on a limited edition run of cream soda made by Jones Soda, along with other images featuring messages of hope during the pandemic from across North America.

“At the time it was kind of in the thick of isolation, and also I had been on standby in terms of work,” Wong said.

“It was kind of a cool opportunity to reflect the positivity I had seen from Vancouver coming together and everybody pitching in and doing their part.”

Many artists created murals to decorate boarded-up storefronts in Vancouver’s shopping districts of Gastown, Robson Street and South Granville, where Wong’s art was displayed.

The Museum of Vancouver has collected some of the murals together and they’re currently on display in Gastown with the title “Murals of Gratitude.

On July 3, B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, toured the outdoor exhibition, which features several portraits of her.