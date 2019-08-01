

CTV News Vancouver





A Vancouver-area brewery will soon be using its suds to power its vehicles.

Steamworks Brewery, which also has a Vancouver location, has purchased two SOLO electric vehicles, with the company planning to power the vehicles through its brewing process.

"Our business takes us all over the Lower Mainland and 90% of the time our trips are only with ourselves, so the use of a large vehicle isn’t always necessary," said Steamworks owner Eli Gershkovitch, in a news release.

The brewery purchased the vehicles from Vancouver-based car company Electra Meccanica.

"We ask people to buy local when it comes to beer, so why shouldn’t we when it comes to cars," said Gershkovitch.

The vehicles will have micro steam turbines installed, which will repurpose the steam generated during the brewing process to electricity.

"They will be modern steam cars, but until then good clean BC Hydro will do the job,” said Gershkovitch