An iconic building in Stanley Park is getting a second life. The Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant and Brewpub is set to open July 29. It's located in the building at the Beach Avenue entrance to the park.

The site was constructed in the 1930s. It was occupied by the Fish House Restaurant for decades, before it closed its doors in 2015.

The Stanley Park Brewing expressed its interest in the space a year later. Vancouver City Council approved a license for its tasting room and patio in 2018.

Much of the décor inside is recycled. Designers used planks of wood from the original ceiling to create picture frames. A log salvaged from Second Beach was also used to create tables.

"It does have a heritage designation and our plan was never to come in and change it so much wouldn't recognize it entirely," said Doug Devlin, Stanley Park Brewing's general manager.

Maintaining the building's history was just one of the hurdles the owners faced. The new business was not initially welcomed by some neighbours, who were worried about the impact to the Great Blue Heron population.

"Well we were concerned about the construction and also the possible noise at night," said Maria Morlin, a local biologist.

The birds are classified as a species at risk in British Columbia.

"Big colonies like this really need to be conserved because they basically populate herons in the rest of the province," Morlin told CTV News.

There are more than 100 nests in Stanley Park; the closest is just 30 metres from the restaurant. Stanley Park Brewing says it hasn't taken that concern lightly.

"We had an environmental consultant working on our team. We had a registered biologist that was providing heron monitoring during the sensitive time of the nesting season," said Devlin.

Morlin says those precautions appear to have paid off.

"So far we haven't seen an impact, which is great."

But she believes more trouble could still be brewing.

"The Herons haven't experienced disturbance very late. After say 11 o'clock at night. If it were to carry on later, that could be an issue, we don't really know."

Stanley Park Brewing is adamant it's committed to being a good neighbour. Morlin says she's pleased with the steps the new business has taken so far.

"The Park Board and Brewery seem to be on good terms and they listen to each other, so I think that's working out."