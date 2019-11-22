VANCOUVER -- A new report from the Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver has determined 26 cases of sexual abuse involving minors "likely occurred" in the city over the last 70 years.

The shocking report also includes a list of 31 recommendations aimed at holding abusers accountable, encouraging people with allegations to come forward, and helping victims and their families.

In addition, the report names nine local clergy members who were either criminally convicted, criminally charged or involved in lawsuits that were settled out of court.

It also says there are 10 additional cases involving consensual adult relationships where an imbalance in power may have made them abusive.

"Even though the brutality of the sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults is a widespread tragedy that affects every corner of society, it has taken the Catholic Church around the world far too long to address its particularly devastating consequences when that abuse is perpetrated by a priest, whom the faithful hold in a position of trust," said J. Michael Miller, archbishop of Vancouver in a letter included with the report.

"Such abuse readily leads to shame, confusion, guilt and loss of faith – all of which have painful, lifelong effects on victims."

The report emerged after Miller appointed a committee in 2018 to review cases of sexual abuse by clergy who worked or lived in the city. Three lawyers on the committee reviewed files dealing with historical cases of sexual abuse in Vancouver and presented summaries to the 10 other committee members.

After reviewing the files, the committee was tasked with making its recommendations.

"While committee members have differing views on a number of issues, all agree major change is needed," the report says, adding that Pope Francis has identified "clericalism" as a major catalyst of sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

"Clericalism is a system that gives the clergy immense influence over the laity, that exalts them with pomp and pageantry; it is a system and culture which many agree has enabled priests for too long to abuse their power and authority over others without any form of due accountability," the report says.

Twenty five of the committee's 31 recommendations were accepted in full by the RCAV. For example, the committee asked the RCAV to create an intake office staffed with individuals trained to deal with the complexities of sexual abuse to hear complaints. In response, RCAV said an office is set to be established in the first few months of 2020.

The other six recommendations, however, required further planning or collaboration with other groups, RCAV said.

One of those was a request to publicize the names of clerics who are guilty of sexual abuse of minors or vulnerable adults. While RCAV included the names of the priests with criminal convictions, settled lawsuits or other public cases, their response said they were working to find a legal way to share information of those who haven't been convicted "but of whose guilt (they) are morally certain."

Moving ahead, two independent, non-Catholic lawyers will take over processes for any future reports of sexual abuse by clergy. They've also been asked to look into files of priests who have been the subject of historic complaints.

RCAV said it will publish more names as it's able to.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.