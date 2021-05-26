VANCOUVER -- During a reporting period that saw overall infections continue to drop in British Columbia, two areas in the City of Vancouver and the Peace River area stand out for their COVID-19 infection rates and vaccinations.

The weekly data summary from the BCCDC, current as of May 18, shows the Northeast False Creek area of Vancouver being the only neighbourhood in Metro Vancouver where cases increased, while the UBC area has the lowest vaccination rates for the region with only 37 per cent of adults inoculated against COVID.

Related: Check out your neighbourhood here

Richmond City Centre had the next-lowest vaccination rates in the Lower Mainland at just 49 per cent of adults.

While Northeast False Creek saw cases rise to 14.8 daily per 100,000 residents, Surrey rates remained the highest in the Lower Mainland with 27.9 cases per 100,000 in Whalley, and North Surrey (26.5) and West Newton (22.4) close behind, though daily case rates are steadily declining throughout the city. There are 24 cases each day per 100,000 in West Abbotsford.

Meanwhile, infections remain high in the Fort Nelson and Peace River North areas in the northeastern part of the province, where more than one in four people (about 27 per cent) swabbed for COVID are testing positive.

Peace River North has the most per capita infections in Northern Health (up to 40 per 100,000 residents per day) as well as the lowest vaccination rates in that health authority. Only 39 per cent of adults there are vaccinated, and the region has the lowest rate of vaccination among those 55 and older as well (59 per cent).

In contrast, the west side of Vancouver Island and several areas of Interior and Northern Health reported no daily infections, with the Central Coast area posting the highest vaccination rates with 92 per cent of adults getting their shot.

VARIANTS CONSISTENT AS TESTING KEEPS DROPPING

When It comes to variants, the report’s authors note they are remaining consistent with previous weeks.

“The share of VOCs among screened cases in BC is ~85% in epi week 19 (May 9-15),” with the B.1.617 first discovered in India representing 2 per cent of variants of concern in B.C. “Among sequenced samples provincially based on information for epi week 18, P.1 (~41%) and B.1.1.7 (~57%) remain two dominant VOCs.”

Hospitalizations are creeping down but significantly slower than daily infection rates. Most British Columbians in hospital with COVID are over the age of 40.

While overall testing is still down, the share of people who are testing positive is also decreasing, with only 51,000 people tested last week. 8.5 per cent of samples are coming back positive for COVID-19, whereas last week it was nine per cent when averaged across the province.

WEEKLY SITUATION REPORT

A separate report provided throughout the pandemic has been the BCCDC’s COVID-19 Situation Report, which is published two weeks after the data gathering period.

It notes that in the week of May 2 to 8, the highest testing rates were in 5-9 year-olds and 20-39 year-olds. The percentage of tests that came back positive declined in the school-aged youngsters but went up slightly in the young adult demographic, with 11.2 per cent testing positive. Slightly more 15-19 year-olds also tested positive compared to the week before, with the highest positivity rate among all age groups at approximately 12 per cent.

Overall, the death rate remains low and the report’s authors note, “following increasing vaccination rates in the elderly, the weekly number of deaths in 80+ year-olds decreased by 88% between weeks 50 and 13 (from 85 to 10 deaths), with a slight increase in weeks 14-16 (~17 deaths per week); and a renewed decline in week 18 (11 deaths).”

Week 50 was during the second wave in December.

The report also shows six new children under the age of 10 hospitalized with COVID, as well as four between 10 and 19 years old; one of them was admitted to the ICU.