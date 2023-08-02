Vancouver adds voices to calls to search Winnipeg landfill for Indigenous homicide victims

Voices in Vancouver are amplifying calls to search a Winnipeg landfill for the bodies of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Organizers of a peaceful protest dubbed “Search the Landfill Vancouver Vigil and Solidarity Event” are inviting people to join them outside the Vancouver Art Gallery at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

For months, advocates and families have been demonstrating outside Winnipeg’s Brady Landfill, demanding for a search of the Prairie Green Landfill north of the city. That’s where the remains of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified victim that’s been named Buffalo Woman are believed to be located.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson announced in July that the province would not permit the search out of concerns for the potential health and safety risks for searchers. She also cited the finds of a feasibility study that said workers could encounter toxic material and that there is no guarantee anything will be found.

Organizers of the Vancouver vigil are pushing back against Stefanson’s reasoning.

“We firmly believe that these excuses mask racially-driven motives that undermine the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families,” reads a statement issued Wednesday.

Lynn-Marie Angus, one of the organizers, says the event is way to show support for those who are fighting for justice in Winnipeg.

“We urge the authorities to conduct a thorough search of the (landfill) and bring closure to the families who have endured continued and unimaginable pain and loss,” said Angus in the release.

Another organizer, Tanya Webking, spoke to the power of unity and love when it comes to creating positive change.

“This is an opportunity for our community to come together, support each other and advocate for justice and a safer world for Indigenous Peoples—something we have never been afforded in so called Canada,” said Webking.

Attendees of the Vancouver vigil are encouraged to wear red, ribbon skirts and regalia.

The event is advertised as a drug and alcohol-free, family-friendly event “with a focus on promoting peace and understanding.”

With files from CTV Winnipeg’s Devon McKendrick