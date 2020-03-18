VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials are urging people across the province to donate blood if they are able to do so.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in her COVID-19 update on Wednesday that Canadian Blood Services has a desperate need for donations in B.C.

"The Canadian Blood Services has indicated that we have an urgent need for blood donations here in British Columbia," said Henry. "They are establishing services so that people can donate blood in a very safe way."

Minister of Health Adrian Dix also thanked a group of Sikh community members who organized a blood drive, and he encouraged more people to donate.

Canadian Blood Services is urging donors with appointments to keep them. The agency describes its donation centres as "islands of wellness within Canada's health system," adding that they are not "places where sick people gather." The agency said it has an ongoing need for blood, stem cells, plasma, organ and tissue donors.

"The inventory is currently strong, but the recent increase in cancellations is worrying, particularly in light of the blood shortages already being reported in other countries affected by COVID-19," the agency said on its website.

Canadian Blood Services maintains that donating blood is still safe, and that they have robust cleaning procedures in place that can protect workers, donors and volunteers.

"All prospective donors are also carefully screened for any symptoms of illness, including very mild ones," said Canadian Blood Services. "This screening occurs during both appointment booking and upon arrival at the donor centre or event. Those with any symptoms are not allowed to donate blood and are instructed not to visit."

The agency said it had also implemented several new safety measures on Monday, which are posted online here: https://www.blood.ca/en/covid19