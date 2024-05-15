Richmond police seek help identifying driver who offered girl a ride

Mounties in Richmond are appealing to the public to help identify a driver involved in a “suspicious interaction” on Tuesday morning.

Police say it was reported a man in a vehicle approached a “female youth” who was walking in the 9400 block of Glenallan Drive around 8 a.m.

“The driver tried to verbally engage with the youth and offered her a ride,” a news release issued Wednesday reads.

Police describe the driver as a South Asian man in his mid 30s with a trimmed beard and buzz cut hairstyle. His vehicle—described as a silver two-door coupe—was last seen travelling east on Bakerview Drive.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-15008.