VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Richmond police seek help identifying driver who offered girl a ride

    The vehicle involved in a "suspicious interaction" on Tuesday, May 14 is seen in a photo handed out by the Richmond RCMP. The vehicle involved in a "suspicious interaction" on Tuesday, May 14 is seen in a photo handed out by the Richmond RCMP.
    Share

    Mounties in Richmond are appealing to the public to help identify a driver involved in a “suspicious interaction” on Tuesday morning.

    Police say it was reported a man in a vehicle approached a “female youth” who was walking in the 9400 block of Glenallan Drive around 8 a.m.

    “The driver tried to verbally engage with the youth and offered her a ride,” a news release issued Wednesday reads.

    Police describe the driver as a South Asian man in his mid 30s with a trimmed beard and buzz cut hairstyle. His vehicle—described as a silver two-door coupe—was last seen travelling east on Bakerview Drive.

    Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-15008.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News