80% of kids, youth in B.C. have had COVID-19: study
A study co-authored by British Columbia's top doctor says at least 70 to 80 per cent of children and youth in Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have been infected with COVID-19.
The study, which lists Dr. Bonnie Henry among 13 authors, says that in contrast, 60 to 70 per cent of adults aged 20 to 59 and about 40 per cent of those aged 60 and over have been infected.
The preprint study, which has not been peer-reviewed, was published online on Sept. 9 and says a series of surveillance reports of infections were understating the actual levels of infection by 92 times.
It says the overall rate of infection rose from below 15 per cent to about 60 per cent between October last year and this August, as the highly infectious Omicron variant took hold.
The study is based on 14,000 anonymized blood samples obtained since March 2020 from a network of outpatient laboratories.
The authors say the levels of infection, combined with vaccination, have resulted in more robust hybrid immunity, but critics say the findings show concerns about the lack of masking and other measures in schools were warranted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin returns home to Buckingham Palace in London
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin returns home to Buckingham Palace in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to London on Tuesday evening, making its way toward the monarch's home, Buckingham Palace, as crowds lined the route to bid her a final farewell.
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
BREAKING | Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus after Poilievre win, to sit as an independent
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he's leaving the Conservative caucus and will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons, after Pierre Poilievre was named the party's new leader.
Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
Poilievre taps Scheer to serve in new leadership team ahead of Parliament's return
Pierre Poilievre is tapping one of his predecessors to serve as his chief lieutenant in the House of Commons, as the newly minted Conservative leader prepares his party for next week's return of Parliament.
'The fight for our lives': Former Zelenskyy press secretary details events leading up to Russian Invasion
In her new book, Iuliia Mendel, the former Ukrainian press secretary to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, details the events leading up to the Russian invasion including her experience working for the nation’s leader.
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's US$44 billion offer
Twitter Inc's shareholders approved a US$44 billion buyout by Elon Musk on Tuesday, handing over the deal's outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.
2 vehicles impounded, 80 tickets served at alleged street racing event near Victoria
RCMP say two vehicles were impounded for excessive speeding and dozens of violation tickets were handed out at a gathering near Victoria in early September.
'Not your typical senior's home': Victoria seniors go skydiving in Campbell River
When many hear the term "retirement home" they often think of seniors spending their days playing bingo or shuffleboard, but one independent living facility in Victoria is changing that perception. "We’re not your typical senior’s home, in that we’re really pushing boundaries so that we can fight ageism," said Kimberly MacNeill wellness manager of Tapestry at Victoria Harbour.
Toronto Raptors to hold open practice, charity scrimmage in Victoria
The Toronto Raptors are coming to Victoria at the end of the month, and while they're in the city they'll be holding an open practice and charity scrimmage game. Canada's only NBA team will be in Victoria from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 for a pre-season training camp.
15 Calgary homes searched in multi-million dollar drug bust
ALERT investigators say more than $4.5 million worth of drugs and nearly $1 million in cash was seized.
Flames hire decorated women's hockey player Rebecca Johnston in player development
Canadian women's hockey team veteran forward Rebecca Johnston has been hired by the NHL's Calgary Flames in a player development role.
Alberta man who killed infant son sentenced to 7 years
The man who killed his one-year-old son and assaulted another child in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., in 2019 was sentenced to seven years in prison on Tuesday.
Missing man found dead, circumstances not criminal: police
A missing Edmonton man was found dead on Monday, a month and one day after he had last been seen.
'Armed and dangerous' man arrested in connection with west Edmonton homicide: police
Police have made an arrest in the death of a man in west Edmonton in August.
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Shakeel Ashraf identified as man fatally shot in Milton during GTA shooting rampage
The second man killed in a shooting rampage that spanned parts of the GTA on Monday afternoon has been identified.
Quebec provincial party leaders reveal how much money they make, how many assets they have
Dominique Anglade is the richest of all the province's party leaders, with $12 million in assets, according to data provided by the Quebec Liberals.
-
BREAKING | Two health-care aides facing charges in Oakview Place abuse investigation: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say two health-care aides are facing assault charges following an investigation into abuse allegations at Extendicare Oakview Place.
Two kids who didn’t come home after spending time with dad found safe: RCMP
The search for the two children who were not returned to their mother after spending time with their father has ended after the kids were found safe.
Sask. couple helped police find mass stabbing suspect
Richard Orenchuk doesn’t consider himself or his wife heroes, but once he got a call that Myles Sanderson may have stolen a vehicle from the property next to his, they wanted to do something.
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.
Maxime Bernier attends Saskatoon trial to fight COVID-19 public health fine
People’s Party of Canada leader, Maxime Bernier returned to Saskatoon for a trial involving public health order violation tickets issued to more than 40 rally attendees.
Poilievre taps Scheer to serve in new leadership team ahead of Parliament's return
Pierre Poilievre is tapping one of his predecessors to serve as his chief lieutenant in the House of Commons, as the newly minted Conservative leader prepares his party for next week's return of Parliament.
'Wasting my time': Councillor Terina Shaw to face possible reprimands over comment toward colleague
Regina city councillor Terina Shaw is facing backlash and potential reprimands over a comment made to a colleague during a virtual council meeting.
Saint John police investigating discovery of human remains at Long Wharf
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating the discovery of human remains at Long Wharf.
-
All clear given in London, St. Thomas following bomb threats against schools
Multiple schools in London were closed Tuesday morning after what St. Thomas police and London police describe as a bomb threat. According to London police, they were notified around 2 a.m. that a threat was received via email, referencing a school in the west end of the city.
Tenants displaced in apartment fire in south east London
Three people have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a late night fire in London.
Sudbury woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard
A 22-year-old woman died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Lasalle Boulevard near Barrydowne Road.
-
More COVID-19-related deaths so far in 2022 than all of 2021
There have been more COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo region so far in 2021 than there were in all of 2022, according to the Region of Waterloo’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Proposed 10-storey student residence rejected by Guelph city council
Guelph city council has voted against a proposal that would have seen a hotel near the University of Guelph torn down to make way for a new student residence.
Local police services offer condolences after attack that left Toronto police officer dead
In the aftermath of a shooting rampage in the Greater Toronto Area, police services locally are extending their condolences to the friends and family of the slain officer.