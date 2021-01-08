VANCOUVER -- For the first time since last June, unemployment climbed slightly in B.C. despite months of economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey released Friday, B.C.'s unemployment rate was at 7.2 per cent in December – up from 7.1 per cent the month before. Nationwide, the rate was 8.6 per cent, up from 8.5.

The province saw six months of steady improvement in unemployment figures, after reaching a high of 13.4 per cent in May. Officials connected that high figure to economic slowdown from the province's COVID-19 response, and it gradually decreased as businesses reopened.

More locally, however, some B.C. cities saw improvements in December:

Vancouver 7.4 per cent (down from 8.1)

Victoria 5.8 per cent (down from 6.3)

Kelowna 4.5 per cent (down from 4.7)

But Abbotsford-Mission saw its unemployment rate climb slightly last month. In November, the region's rate was 8.1 per cent, but in December, it rose to 8.4 per cent.

In February – before a state of emergency was declared in the province – B.C.'s unemployment rate was five per cent.

With files from The Canadian Press