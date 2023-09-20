UBCM delegates vote on priorities for B.C.'s municipalities

British Columbia’s mayors and councillors have sent a clear message to the provincial government that their priorities revolve around healthcare, toxic drugs, and emergency services.

The Union of B.C, Municipalities members have begun voting on resolutions at the annual convention, held in Vancouver this year.

A special resolution on health equity for rural and remote communities passed without opposition, as did another one calling on the province to direct more funding to safe supply and treatment options to address the toxic drug crisis and expand funding for municipal police training at the Justice Institute of B.C. https://www.ubcm.ca/convention-resolutions/resolutions/resolutions-responses

However, another to “further regulate the possession and use of illicit drugs in parks, beaches, sports fields, and bus stops where children gather” saw speakers who wanted it to go further and also not far enough. The motion narrowly carried with a considerable number of delegates voting in opposition.

When it came to a resolution change the provincial 911 governance model, including a recommendation to add a levy to mobile phone bills and integrating mental health as a call option, there was considerable discussion and debate. There was also confusion and misinformation about how it would work and if 911 calls would be billed, but it ultimately passed.

The resolutions are non-binding and are how municipalities can speak with one voice to senior levels of government about their priorities for the coming year and beyond.