UBC researchers look at 'gel' biomaterials to help treat spinal cord injuries

Researchers at UBC are leading an international effort to develop a new way to treat spinal cord injuries, which they hope will lead to increased motor function and a better quality of life for patients.

They’re looking at the use of biomaterials, or soft gels, to repair the gap that’s created when a person’s spine is broken.

The gel would be injected into the space at the site of the injury, which is usually a few centimetres wide, and act as a bridge for growing nerve fibres.

In a release from the university, co-principal investigator Dr. Wolfram Tetzlaff said previous treatments involved solid bridges, which can risk injury to remaining healthy nerve fibres and bodily functions.

“A soft gel can be moulded into the shapes of the many different lesions seen in the body, and thus provide personalized treatment,” he said. “Since the surgery will be minimally invasive, we can potentially see shorter recovery times and minimal damage to the patients.”

The gel would be injected with the help of a surgical robot, and contain drugs to modify existing scar tissue, which can make repairing injuries more difficult. The gel would also contain tiny magnetic rods which are aligned using an external magnet, to support nerve fibres to grow in the right direction.

The research team, known as “Mend the Gap," recently received $24 million in federal funding. The project involves researchers, engineers, and surgeons from Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australia.

While the team’s initial focus is helping patients with recent injuries, they said there could be potential applications for those with chronic injuries in the future as well.