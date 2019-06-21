

CTV News Vancouver





The University of British Columbia has confirmed that the Canadian citizen stabbed to death in Chile on Friday was a retired professor from the university's Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences.

The victim, Peter Winterburn, is listed on the department's website as an industrial research chair.

Earlier in the day, Global Affairs Canada had confirmed the death of a Canadian citizen in the South American country.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has been murdered in Chile,” a spokesperson told CTV News.

“Consular officials stand ready to provide assistance to the victims’ family,” the spokesperson added.

Local reports say that a 57-year-old man was walking with his wife and daughter on Friday morning in the Cerro Alegre neighbourhood of Valparaiso when two people demanded his belongings. There was a commotion and he was stabbed.