U.S. man gets 30-month prison sentence after attempting to cross B.C. border with guns

A United States resident who tried to cross the B.C. border with two illegal handguns and prohibited high-capacity magazines has been sentenced to 30 months in Canadian prison.

Jonathan Ressler pleaded guilty to possessing loaded, restricted and prohibited firearms without a licence last month, the Canada Border Services Agency announced in a news release Thursday.

The charges stemmed from Ressler's attempt to enter B.C. at the Pacific Highway port of entry in mid-March. He was referred for secondary examination and a search of his vehicle revealed two loaded pistols – one prohibited and one restricted – and four prohibited over-capacity magazines.

CBSA officers arrested him, and he was charged with smuggling and possession. He remained in custody pending the resolution of his court case.

“We’re taking action to keep our communities safe from gun violence – seizing illegal firearms and ensuring those who break our laws are held accountable. I want to thank the CBSA for their continued vigilance at our borders,” said Marco E.L. Mendicino, federal minister of public safety, in the CBSA release.

The CBSA says it seized more than 1,200 firearms "from 2021 to 2022," the largest number of seizures recorded in a single year. Nina Patel, regional director general of the CBSA says they’re doing everything they can to prevent smuggling attempts.

“We are proud of the work our CBSA investigators and officers are doing to keep prohibited and restricted firearms out of Canada. By preventing and investigating smuggling attempts, we’re reducing the risk of harm to Canadians. I want to thank the CBSA employees for their continued work and dedication,” she said.