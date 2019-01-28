

The United States Department of Justice has announced 23 charges—ranging from fraud to stealing technology—against Chinese tech giant Huawei, executive Meng Wanzhou and two of its subsidiaries.

The first, 13-count indictment includes charges of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to obstruct justice and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

In a statement, the department claims Meng and other employees "lied about Huawei’s relationship to a company in Iran called Skycom, falsely asserting it was not an affiliate of Huawei," in an alleged attempt to circumvent American sanctions against Iran.

“As charged in the indictment, Huawei and its Chief Financial Officer broke U.S. law and have engaged in a fraudulent financial scheme that is detrimental to the security of the United States,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.

“They willfully conducted millions of dollars in transactions that were in direct violation of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations, and such behaviour will not be tolerated. ”



Huawei accused of trying to steal trade secrets

A separate case filed in Washington state accuses Huwaei of trying to steal technology and trade secrets from U.S.-based T-Mobile.

The department alleged that in 2012, "Huawei began a concerted effort to steal information on a T-Mobile phone-testing robot dubbed 'Tappy,'" including violating non-disclosure agreements between the two companies by taking photos, measurements and even stealing a piece of the equipment.

According to Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, the department is actively seeking Meng's extradition. The Huawei CFO was arrested in Vancouver back on Dec. 1. She remains under house arrest at one of the properties she owns in the city.

"We are deeply grateful to the government of Canada for its assistance and its steadfast commitment to the rule of law," Whitaker said.

None of the charges against Meng or the any of the companies mentioned in the indictment have been proven in court—a point Whitaker emphasized on Monday.

"I want to repeat that these charges and today's indictments are only allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty," he said.



Arrest leads to international tensions

The indictment comes as a team of U.S. economic advisors prepare to meet Chinese officials for trade talks later this week.

“To be clear, these indictments are law enforcement actions and are wholly separate from our trade negotiations with China," U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday.

Meng's arrest has also been the root of escalating tensions between Canada and China that has seen several Canadians detained.

John McCallum was fired from his role as Canada's ambassador to China over the weekend after he twice weighed in on the high-stakes extradition case with comments Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called "inconsistent with the Government of Canada."

With files from the Associated Press and The Canadian Press

