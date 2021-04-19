VANCOUVER -- British Columbia suffered another eight deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, and one of the victims was just two years old.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the tragic news during her pandemic briefing on Monday, noting that the toddler is now the youngest person to have succumbed to the disease in B.C.

"Although this child had pre-existing health conditions that complicated their illness, it was the virus that caused their death," Henry said.

The child was from the Fraser Health region, which spans from Burnaby to Boston Bar, but had been getting specialized care at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

The toddler's death serves as a reminder of the "vicious nature of this virus," Henry added.

"Our thoughts and prayers and condolences go to the family of this child, and to all of the families and care providers who I know have been so affected by caring for people and who have lost loved ones in this pandemic," she said.

The province has now recorded 1,538 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

B.C. also once again broke hospitalization records over the weekend, when the number of patients battling the disease in hospital reached a new high of 441. That includes 138 patients in intensive care, another record for the province.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed the province has started using surge capacity to care for the influx of COVID-19 patients in hospital. While some regions have plenty of available base capacity, others are nearing their limit – including the Interior Health region, which is already using 22.5 per cent of available surge beds.

The more surge capacity that's used, the more resources need to be diverted to COVID-19 care from other parts of the province's health system, officials said. A number of scheduled non-emergency surgeries have already been strategically delayed in the Lower Mainland in order to address the worsening state of the pandemic in hospitals.

"One of the reasons we've been able to manage demand up to now is the virtually zero level of influenza this year," Dix said.

Meanwhile, the number of daily COVID-19 cases being recorded in B.C. remains high. The province identified another 2,960 infections over the weekend, bringing the provincial total to 120,040.

The rolling weekly average has been slowly declining in recent days, reaching 1,030 Monday after hitting a record high of 1,129 on April 12. But Henry and Dix said the province's curve has only begun to bend back down, and it's too soon to relax any of B.C.'s current COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials revealed Monday that all the current public health orders related to the pandemic will remain in place until after the May long weekend, and that a new travel restriction banning people from moving between health regions for recreational reasons will be implemented on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.