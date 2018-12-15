The Crown has laid charges against two drivers in the death of a Brazilian exchange student who was struck by a vehicle earlier this year in Burnaby.

On January 17, Fernanda Girotto, 15, was hit by a northbound vehicle while crossing at a marked crosswalk on Cariboo Road south of Highway 1, according to police at the time.

Burnaby RCMP said the driver remained at the scene and was co-operating with investigators.

Now, charges have been laid against two people more than 10 months after Giorotto died.

Paul Oliver Wong, 46, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention, and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Kai Man Cheu, 58, is facing charges of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention, crossing a solid double line and unsafely passing on the left.

The Girotto was on an exchange program and was set to return home just days before she died. Officials installed additional measures to protect pedestrians just a week later.

Two other pedestrians were hit and injured at that same crosswalk in the same week.

Wong and Cheu are scheduled to appear at the Vancouver Provincial Court on Monday.