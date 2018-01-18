

CTV Vancouver





A 15-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle in Burnaby Wednesday was an international student from Brazil named Fernanda Girotto, CTV News has learned.

Girotto, whose identity emerged on social media, was hit by a northbound vehicle while crossing at a marked crosswalk on Cariboo Road south of Highway 1 shortly after 7 a.m., according to the RCMP.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, but Mounties said the driver involved remained at the scene and has been co-operating with police.

The area was closed for several hours as officers gathered evidence and cleared debris from the road.

Investigators returned to the scene on Thursday to take more photos.

Residents in the area say they’re still coming to grips with the tragic loss of life that took place just steps away from their homes.

"When we found out who it was, we were just blown away. We were devastated,” said Janice Ross, who was tending to a growing memorial at the scene of the fatal collision Thursday.

Ross said she and Girotto lived in the same complex.

Arturo Breton said he and others in the area have been lobbying the City of Burnaby for years to add lights to the crosswalk, saying it was only a matter of time before something like this happened.

"I was just shocked, but…I knew that this was going to happen," he told CTV News.

"It took about 15 years of lobbying to get this crosswalk in the first place. When they finally put in the crosswalk, they said, 'Lights? What lights?'"

A 2017 review by the city staff indicated that a traffic signal might not be the best solution for that particular crossing.

The city did say it is looking at other ways of making it safer, including changes to a nearby intersection that would force to drivers reduce their speed as they approach the scene of Wednesday's fatal collision.

Until then, residents are taking extra precautions when it comes to the crossing.

Ross, who normally takes the bus, said her daughter is driving her to work so that she doesn't have to cross Cariboo Road.

After several close calls, Breton added a flag and reflective tape to his wheelchair.

"Something needs to be done," he said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim