City crews in Burnaby were busy Wednesday installing a pedestrian-activated traffic signal at a crosswalk in Burnaby where a 15-year-old pedestrian died last week.

They were setting up the lights in the 7200-block of Cariboo Road, where two pedestrians were struck in a matter of days.

Fernanda Girotto, a 15-year-old student visiting from Brazil, died from her injuries after being hit on Jan. 17. Police are still searching for the driver who fled after a second collision at the same crossing on Jan. 20 that left Amancio Hernandez with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run is described as a black Dodge Charger that may have damage on its front passenger side. [LINK]

A third person was also injured by a vehicle in the area that same week, according to RCMP.

Workers who spoke to CTV News said they expect the traffic signal to be up and running by the end of the day on Wednesday.