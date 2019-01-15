The man accused of fatally stabbing a B.C. high school student and seriously wounding another is now fit for trial, the B.C. Review Board has decided.

Gabriel Klein learned of the decision Tuesday following a hearing that included the accused himself and his psychiatrist.

Charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault, Gabriel Klein has been detained in psychiatric hospitals. He was found unfit for trial in April, and again in September, when the board heard he'd been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been hearing voices.

But now the B.C. Review Board believes he is well enough to stand trial, after hearing that his mental health has improved significantly.

"He wants to go to court and deal with the charge. He wants some finality to this process," Klein's lawyer Martin Peters said before the decision was announced.

"He's a young man. He wants to know what the rest of his life will look like and where he will serve time."

A barely recognizable Klein appeared in person at the hearing at Colony Farm Psychiatric Hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment. He's gained a significant amount of weight since his first court appearance, and was able to answer questions from the board about the legal system coherently and in detail.

Wearing yellow, Klein told the board he'd been a "full slave" to the voices in his head, which he said he'd been hearing for a period of two years which included the six months prior to the stabbing.

He said he'd heard four or five voices, which told him stories about topics including aliens.

Klein's psychiatrist says the accused has made significant improvements in his mental health in the last year due to new medication.

The psychiatrist, Andrew Kolchak, said he's met with Klein six or seven times in the last year, and believes the patient has been compliant with taking his meds. He prefers to be "voice free," Kolchak said, adding that he's noticed Klein's symptoms decreasing.

Klein himself said he's no longer hearing voices and is now able to focus. He said he wants to get better, and can't believe the positive effect the medication has had.

The accused was charged with the fatal stabbing of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and an attack on another girl at Abbotsford Secondary School in November 2016.

Reimer's family was at Tuesday's hearing, and said through a spokesperson they were happy it was quick.

"This was the third Christmas without Letisha. These hearings are hard," Dave Teixeira said.

"Getting into the criminal justice system, where there will be a conclusion, is something they are looking forward to."

His defence lawyer is now meeting with court schedulers, and is hopeful the case will be back in the legal system as soon as possible.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Michele Brunoro