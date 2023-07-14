Trench collapse at Vancouver construction site sends 2 to hospital

Two workers were injured when a trench collapsed at a residential construction site on Vancouver's west side Thursday. (CTV) Two workers were injured when a trench collapsed at a residential construction site on Vancouver's west side Thursday. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener