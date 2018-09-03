

CTV Vancouver





Conservation officers are working to trap a brazen bear that climbed into a Coquitlam, B.C. family's van over the weekend while a child was sitting in the front seat.

The boy's mother had headed back into their Westwood Plateau home to grab something when the bear clambered into the back of the vehicle and started munching on a bag of oats.

Fortunately, the family was able to scare the animal off by activating the van's alarm system. But the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the bear's behaviour is still troubling, and they're hoping to find it before it has any more run-ins with neighbourhood residents.

"It shows a very high level of human habituation and food conditioning," officer Eric Tyukodi said. "I just want to drive home how serious this could have been, this animal getting into a vehicle that's been occupied … very, very lucky that nothing occurred."

The bear was sporting a pair of ear tags, meaning it has likely been relocated at least once before, though Tyukodi could not confirm the animal's history.

Neighbours told CTVNews they're used to seeing bears wandering the area. Homeira Ashtarirad said a black bear recently tried to walk into her kitchen through an open door.

"I just jumped and the closed the door – the door was closed on his nose," Ashtarirad said. "That was so scary, and that was a big one."

It's unclear whether that bear is the same one that barged into the van, but conservation officers said reports of bear activity tend to increase at this time of year, and people should manage their attractants such as food and garbage carefully.

"The fall will soon be upon us, so their food sources are starting to dry up, their berries are starting to dry up," Tyukodi said.

Authorities say people who encounter a bear should never try to run away, but the advice varies depending on the situation and species. For more information on how to respond during a run-in with a bear, visit the B.C. Parks wildlife guide. (LINK)

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and Ben Miljure